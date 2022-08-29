ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Russia to begin Vostok drills with troops from China, likely India

Neighbors in Himalayan standoff expected to meet in joint exercises

Chinese and Russian national guards take part in a joint drill in China in 2017. Beijing's troops will participate in the Vostok 2022 drills hosted by Russia.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Russia is due to host closely watched multinational military exercises, starting this week, as its war rages in Ukraine and geopolitical tensions simmer in Asia.

China has confirmed it will take part in the Vostok 2022 drills, which were scheduled to begin Tuesday and run until Sept. 5. All eyes are on the likely participation of troops from India, which has been quiet about its attendance but was named in a statement by Beijing. Russia's state-run news agency Tass also said India would take part.

