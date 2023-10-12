ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Russia woos Central Asia with Putin's first trip under ICC warrant

CIS summit in Kyrgyzstan follows regional leaders' meetings with U.S., Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make his first known foreign trip since he was hit with an international arrest warrant in March.   © Sputnik via Reuters
PAUL BARTLETT, Contributing writer | Central Asia

ALMATY -- Russia's President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, marking his first known foreign trip since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest, as he aims to shore up support from some of his closest traditional partners.

Putin, who is due to attend a regional summit, has found his travels curtailed since the warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine was issued in March. He risks arrest if he sets foot in a country that has signed up to carry out the court's decisions. In July, he was unable to visit South Africa for the BRICS summit because of the chance of being detained.

