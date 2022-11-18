Saudi crown prince visits Thailand, mending ties after 30-year rift

BANGKOK -- The biggest prize in professional golf was won on a newly opened course outside Bangkok last month. The club, Stonehill, is owned by Thai energy tycoon Sarath Ratanavadi. The winner's purse of $4 million was provided by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The tournament was among a series of high-profile events leading up to a landmark meeting this week. Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Bangkok late Thursday evening, the first visit by a Saudi royal to Thailand after three decades of broken diplomatic and economic ties.