International relations

Saudi crown prince visits Thailand, mending ties after 30-year rift

Mohammed bin Salman to seek clean energy and EV supply cooperation

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Jan. 25. The two are ushering in a new chapter in bilateral relations. (Saudi Royal Palace via AP)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- The biggest prize in professional golf was won on a newly opened course outside Bangkok last month. The club, Stonehill, is owned by Thai energy tycoon Sarath Ratanavadi. The winner's purse of $4 million was provided by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The tournament was among a series of high-profile events leading up to a landmark meeting this week. Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Bangkok late Thursday evening, the first visit by a Saudi royal to Thailand after three decades of broken diplomatic and economic ties.

