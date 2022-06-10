Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue to feature U.S.-China drama

SINGAPORE -- More than 30 top defense officials from the U.S., Asia and Europe are set to gather in Singapore for the region's biggest security summit, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and tensions between Washington and Beijing looming large.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, which runs through Sunday, will feature a series of speeches as well as a flurry of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will kick things off with a keynote address on Friday night, becoming the second Japanese leader to headline the event after predecessor Shinzo Abe attended in 2014. Kishida is expected to give an update on his defense policy and plans for engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

This year marks the return of the summit, hosted by the U.K.'s International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) think tank, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Experts say interest will be particularly high this time, as it closely follows a major effort by U.S. President Joe Biden to reach out to Asia.

Biden hosted Southeast Asian leaders in Washington for a special summit last month, before jetting off to Asia himself for the first time since his inauguration in January 2021. In Tokyo, Biden attended a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit with Japan, Australia and India, and announced an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework initiative meant to underscore America's commitment to the region.

At Shangri-La, both U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe are scheduled to speak, and there has been talk of a potential meeting between the two. But it remains to be seen whether the Singapore summit can ease the friction between their governments.

Lam Peng Er, a senior research fellow at Singapore's East Asian Institute, told Nikkei Asia that while the Shangri-la Dialogue is a useful nongovernmental platform for the U.S. and China to project their views, it may also form an "echo chamber" for like-minded powers.

"The major actors will stick to their guns, and no one will be able to convert each other, given their strong sense of national interest and distinct values," he predicted. "Nothing will be settled at the Shangri-la Dialogue, but it is still good to talk to each other to have a better sense of each other's position directly, to reduce misunderstanding."

Workers prepare for the summit on June 9: This year's event could see pointed remarks about the Taiwan Strait and other contentious regional issues. © Reuters

Since its start in 2002, the annual summit has become a forum for sometimes fiery exchanges between the U.S. and China. Experts say that the tone each side takes could be instructive about the direction of relations.

This year, all eyes will be on the address by Austin on Saturday, along with that of Wei, who will speak the next day on "China's vision for regional order."

On Austin's address, William Choong, a senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, a Singaporean think tank, said the key question will be "which end of the spectrum will he gravitate toward" regarding China.

"Would he be emphasizing China's assertiveness and the need for the U.S. and its allies to manage the challenge of China? Or will he tone down the rhetoric a bit, saying we will cooperate wherever possible?"

If Austin and Wei do meet for the first time, the hope is that it could open the way for more dialogue. Nikkei reported that the two sides were working to finalize a bilateral meeting, citing U.S. defense officials.

Either way, the forum could see some heated exchanges, especially regarding the Taiwan Strait.

In May, Biden said America would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan against a potential Chinese invasion. Although the White House quickly stressed that the long-standing U.S. policy of "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan had not changed, the president's comment appeared to reflect growing concern within his administration about Beijing attempting to take the self-ruled island, which it considers a renegade province.

In a written interview ahead of his trip to Asia, Austin indicated the U.S. is willing to expand military aid and training for Taiwan. "The U.S. will make available to Taiwan defense articles and services necessary to enable it to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability commensurate with the Chinese threat," he said.

Subhranshu Sekhar Das, a board member at U.S. consultancy Frost and Sullivan, told Nikkei that discussions over territorial tensions in Asia, whether in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea, are likely to take Russia's invasion of Ukraine into account.

"Lessons are yet to be learnt from what is happening in Russia and Ukraine," he said. "China will definitely narrate ... why they should continue their geopolitical postures, and they will try to justify [their position], he predicted. "The U.S. will try to nullify that."

Sekhar expects the two powers will use the Singapore summit to court supporters for their diverging causes. "At this point, America is shifting its focus toward Asia," he said. The U.S. has been "spending a lot of time to create allies, to forge partnerships with Asian countries to make sure that the balancing act continues."