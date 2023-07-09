ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Solomon Islands leader visits China with focus on infrastructure

PM Sogavare pledges to "remain neutral" amid China-U.S. competition

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, pictured in 2019.   © Reuters
| Pacific Islands

SYDNEY (Reuters) -- Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare arrives in China on Sunday for his first visit since striking a security deal, pledging to "remain neutral" amid rising China-U.S. competition and prioritize his nation's development needs.

Western analysts said Sogavare would be feted after signing the security pact that alarmed Washington and some Pacific Islands neighbors including Australia last year. Concern over China's naval ambitions in the strategically-located region prompted Washington to strike a defence agreement with Papua New Guinea last month.

