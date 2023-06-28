ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Solomons grapples with disinformation as China stands to gain

Nikkei analysis hints at Beijing's influence through social media

The Solomon Islands established formal diplomatic relations with China in 2019 after cutting ties with Taiwan.   © Reuters
ATSUSHI TERAOKA, Nikkei staff writer | Pacific Islands

TOKYO -- The Solomon Islands, a strategically important Pacific island nation caught in a battle of influence between Beijing and Washington, has seen a pattern of questionable information emerge in recent years when anti-China sentiment peaks, a Nikkei analysis shows.

This past March, word began to spread on social media in the Solomon Islands of a plot to assassinate Manasseh Sogavare, the country's China-friendly prime minister. An "American hitman backed by USA government will be in Solomon Islands for this hunt," one post claimed.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close