International relations

Solomons 'unfairly targeted' since recognizing China: prime minister

Sogavare says islands 'friends to all' amid concern over security deal with Beijing

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Damukana Sogavare addresses the United Nations General Assembly in 2017. The leader has appeared to snub the U.S. since signing a security agreement with China.   © Reuters
| Pacific Islands

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -- The prime minister of the Solomon Islands complained on Friday that his country had been subjected to "a barrage of unwarranted and misplaced criticisms, misinformation and intimidation" since formalizing diplomatic relations with China in 2019.

In an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Manasseh Damukana Sogavare said the Solomons had been "unfairly targeted" and "vilified" in the media. He said such treatment "threatens our democracy and sovereignty."

