South China Sea

ASEAN and China aim for South China Sea 'hotline' trial in 2023

Bloc's chair Indonesia tries to mitigate collision risks amid growing tensions

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel sails near the Philippines-occupied Thitu Island, in the disputed Spratly Islands group in the South China Sea, on March 9.   © Reuters
NANA SHIBATA and BOBBY NUGROHO, Nikkei staff writers | ASEAN

JAKARTA -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China are aiming to conduct an exercise on a security hotline this year in an effort to prevent an accidental collision from escalating tensions in disputed South China Sea, the bloc said on Friday after a meeting with officials from Beijing.

"What is important is incident management [in the South China Sea]," Sidharto Suryodipuro, director general of ASEAN at Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters. "What we can do this year is an exercise about a hotline."

