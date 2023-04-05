Anwar's Beijing trip highlights economic ties, South China Sea

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's first official visit to China last week highlighted tighter economic partnership between the two countries. But he has taken a firm position on the country's oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea as Beijing expands maritime activities.

Anwar visited Beijing and Hainan from March 29 to April 1, holding summit meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang as well as attending the China-led Boao Forum for Asia, securing major investments and partnerships from China on his country's key industrial projects.