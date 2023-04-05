ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
South China Sea

Anwar's Beijing trip highlights economic ties, South China Sea

Malaysian PM says country will continue offshore gas exploration in EEZ

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, left in back row, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right in back row, witness the signing of MOUs to enhance trade and economic cooperation in Beijing on April 1. (Photo courtesy of Prime Minister's Office of Malaysia)
NORMAN GOH, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's first official visit to China last week highlighted tighter economic partnership between the two countries. But he has taken a firm position on the country's oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea as Beijing expands maritime activities.

Anwar visited Beijing and Hainan from March 29 to April 1, holding summit meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang as well as attending the China-led Boao Forum for Asia, securing major investments and partnerships from China on his country's key industrial projects.

