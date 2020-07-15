China and Philippines affirm ties after South China Sea spat

MANILA -- China and the Philippines have moved to ease tensions following their latest verbal spat over a 2016 arbitration ruling that rejected Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Top diplomats from the two countries held a teleconference on Tuesday at the request of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's office, the Philippines' foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

"Both sides reaffirmed that contentious maritime issues are not the sum total of the Philippines-China bilateral relationship," Manila said in a statement.

The meeting comes amid rising tensions in the region, after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday ramped up Washington's rhetoric against China. "Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them," Pompeo said.

The meeting between Wang and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin lasted for about an hour, but it was not immediately clear if Washington's latest broadside against China was discussed.

The Philippines said both sides agreed to "continue to manage issues of concern and promote maritime cooperation in friendly consultation" while agreeing to strengthen the two countries' comprehensive strategic cooperation.

Marking the fourth anniversary of the July 12, 2016 ruling by an arbitration court in The Hague, Locsin called it a "milestone in the corpus of international law, the cornerstone of a rules-based regional and international order."

The ruling, which was never recognized by China, said Beijing's expansive claims in the South China Sea under its Nine-Dash Line demarcation have no legal basis.

"The Philippines, as a law-abiding, peace-loving and responsible member of the international community, reaffirms on this occasion its adherence to the award and its enforcement without any possibility of compromise or change," Locsin said on Sunday, referring to the ruling. which he said is "nonnegotiable."

The following day, China's embassy in Manila reiterated its position, saying: "The South China Sea arbitration and its so-called award are illegal and invalid."

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who took office just before the court's decision, has largely avoided the issue as he courted Beijing for investments.

The Chinese embassy urged the Philippines to "make concerted efforts with China in jointly securing the hard-won sound momentum of bilateral relations and upholding peace and stability in the South China Sea," pointing to bilateral talks, Beijing's preferred mode for dispute resolution.