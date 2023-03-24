China touts 'good neighborliness' as Philippines tensions rise

MANILA -- China's vice foreign minister on Friday told his Philippine counterpart that sticking to "good neighborliness" is "the only right path" to developing bilateral ties as tensions escalate in the South China Sea.

Manila and Beijing are locked in a long-running quarrel over the vital waterway, where China lays sweeping claims. The maritime dispute was high on the agenda during talks on Friday between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro.