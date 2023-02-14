ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
South China Sea

Marcos summons Beijing envoy over laser use in South China Sea

Philippines slams China's 'acts of aggression' as U.S. vows anew to defend ally

Rising tensions in the South China Sea have prompted Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to bolster defense ties with the U.S. and Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Shiga)
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday summoned the Chinese envoy over a report that a China Coast Guard ship used a military-grade laser to block a Philippine patrol vessel in the South China Sea.

Marcos summoned Ambassador Huang Xilian "to express his serious concern over the increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against the Philippine Coast Guard and our Filipino fishermen," Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, the presidential communications secretary, said in a statement.

Read Next

Latest On South China Sea

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close