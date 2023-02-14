Marcos summons Beijing envoy over laser use in South China Sea

MANILA -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday summoned the Chinese envoy over a report that a China Coast Guard ship used a military-grade laser to block a Philippine patrol vessel in the South China Sea.

Marcos summoned Ambassador Huang Xilian "to express his serious concern over the increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against the Philippine Coast Guard and our Filipino fishermen," Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, the presidential communications secretary, said in a statement.