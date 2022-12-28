ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
South China Sea

Philippines, China clash over new South China Sea flash point

Concern is growing ahead of President Marcos' visit to China in New Year

Chinese ships were spotted in a stationary position in the Spratly Islands on Nov. 23. (Photo courtesy of the Philippine military) 
YUICHI SHIGA and TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writers | Philippines

MANILA/HANOI -- The Philippine military is beefing up its presence in the South China Sea following reports of new landfill work and mooring by Chinese ships in the area, potentially complicating President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to Beijing starting Jan. 3.

Chinese fishing boats, which are militia ships in effect, carried out landfill work at four reef sites around the Spratly Islands, including Eldad Reef, which is located west of Palawan Island, Bloomberg reported last week. The Western Command (Wescom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines later confirmed the presence of the Chinese vessels.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close