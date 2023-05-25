Philippines uses tourism to advance South China Sea claims

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines -- In what he later described as a "once in a lifetime experience," fishing enthusiast Douglas Ebita sprawled out on a white sand beach embracing a five-foot long tuna. The 28-year-old said there was another reason why the fish was special: He caught it in the disputed South China Sea.

Although Ebita lives in Palawan in the southwest Philippines, this was his first time to visit the area and he was overwhelmed at the sights and sounds he encountered. "Just the beauty of the beach, the water there, the experience of fishing and birding -- you will not experience those elsewhere," Ebita told Nikkei Asia.