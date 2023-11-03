ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
South China Sea

South China Sea brims with rare earth and renewable power promise

Chinese companies are early movers with wind turbines in disputed waterway

The rush to harness the wind that blows around the South China Sea could increase the geopolitical tensions that already swirl over the strategic body of water.   © Reuters
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Countries have tussled over the potential profits to be had by fishing and drilling for oil in the South China Sea, but a newer industry is emerging in the disputed waters: clean technology.

Renewable energy and rare earths represent untapped business opportunities in the sea, according to analysts who say countries must get out in front of possible clashes to share the resources. Chinese companies have installed wind farms in the South China Sea and are exploring for metals vital to electric cars, solar panels and other green-transition products.

