South China Sea stirs fears of Black Sea rerun as Shangri-La ends

SINGAPORE -- Speakers at this weekend's Shangri-La Dialogue security summit traded rhetorical fire over territorial disputes in the South China Sea, with superpower rivals China and the U.S. seeking support for their positions.

Sounding the alarm, Singapore's defense minister compared the waterway to the blockaded Black Sea, after his Malaysian peer warned the long-simmering tensions "could degenerate into one of the deadliest conflicts of our time, if not history."

On Sunday morning, shortly before the three-day conference in Singapore wrapped up, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe indirectly criticized the U.S. for meddling in the South China Sea -- where Beijing has overlapping claims with multiple Southeast Asian countries.

A certain "big power has long practiced navigation hegemony on the pretext of freedom of navigation," Wei said, without naming the U.S. "It has flexed muscles by sending warships and warplanes on a rampage in the South China Sea," he added -- a likely reference to American freedom of navigation operations and military exercises with countries like the Philippines.

China claims much of the South China Sea for itself despite an international tribunal ruling in 2016 that declared its historical argument for those claims to be baseless. Beijing rejects the ruling, and has reclaimed and militarized artificial islands in the sea to bolster its presence, to the consternation of fellow claimants including the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Nevertheless, Wei claimed that "freedom of navigation is not under threat" and attempted to frame the issue as one of China and Association of Southeast Asian Nations members defending against an intruding U.S.

"As neighbors that cannot be moved away from each other, [we] must stay vigilant and prevent some countries outside of this region from meddling in the affairs of our region and turning the South China Sea into troubled waters," Wei said.

"As long as China and ASEAN countries continue to strengthen mutual trust and build consensus, no one will be able to break our solidarity," he added. "Those who try to sow discord among us, stir up confrontation and force us to take sides, will only end up in failure."

Earlier, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday had criticized Beijing for building up its military presence in the region with vessels "operating illegally within the territorial waters of other Indo-Pacific countries." He also accused Chinese military fighters of conducting dangerous intercepts of allied aircraft operating lawfully in the East China and the South China seas.

In the past, Chinese military moves have been largely directed at the littoral states of the South China Sea -- including confrontations with fishing boats and incursions into Malaysian airspace. But observers see Beijing's activities becoming more frequent and extending further.

Australia recently said a Chinese fighter intercepted and carried out dangerous maneuvers threatening the safety of one of its maritime surveillance planes over the South China Sea. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his concern to China, calling it a "very dangerous" development.

During a panel session at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday, the Philippines' Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana stressed that Manila has a "stronger claim" over the territory, citing the country's victory at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016. "China claims the whole place through historical things," he said.

Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said his country is "more than aware of what is at stake, which is why we have consistently advocated that diplomacy takes precedence in approaching this dispute." He called for ASEAN to stick together on the matter, saying, "our bloc of 10 countries must stand united."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and blockade of the Black Sea this year have brought the risks in the South China Sea into even sharper relief. In Shangri-La remarks on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted how Russia's control of the Black and Azov seas had blocked Ukraine from shipping its food exports, contributing to a global food shortage.

During the summit's final session on Sunday, Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen warned of the danger of a similar crisis in the South China Sea.

"China reassured us China itself had vested interests for freedom of navigation," Ng said before the proceedings wrapped up. "It didn't quite completely assure, because there is still tension," he added, urging the quick conclusion of a long-awaited South China Sea code of conduct to help "avert disaster."

"The risk of something happening to the South China Sea, as it did in the Black Sea, is not quite theoretical," Ng warned.