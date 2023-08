WASHINGTON -- South Korea and India have joined the U.S., Japan and European countries in supporting the Philippines in its maritime disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea, as China's recent use of water cannon against a Philippine resupply ship creates a global backlash.

U.S. President Joe Biden convened a historic three-way summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David on Friday.