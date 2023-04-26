ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
South China Sea

U.S., Philippines fire rockets in drills near China-claimed sea

Allies holding largest-ever military exercises following friction with Beijing

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., center, attends joint military drills by the Philippines and U.S. in San Antonio, Philippines on April 26. (Photo by Cliff Venzon) 
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

SAN ANTONIO, Philippines -- U.S. and Philippine forces on Wednesday fired rockets at a retired navy ship near the disputed South China Sea in a drill aimed at showcasing the tightening alliance between the two countries amid an increasingly assertive China.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., wearing a fatigue jacket and using binoculars, watched the drill as a U.S. High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System fired six rounds of rockets. Marcos boarded the rocket launcher's cabin, where he was briefed on the system's capability before live-fire drills kicked off.

Read Next

Latest On South China Sea

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close