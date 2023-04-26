U.S., Philippines fire rockets in drills near China-claimed sea

SAN ANTONIO, Philippines -- U.S. and Philippine forces on Wednesday fired rockets at a retired navy ship near the disputed South China Sea in a drill aimed at showcasing the tightening alliance between the two countries amid an increasingly assertive China.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., wearing a fatigue jacket and using binoculars, watched the drill as a U.S. High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System fired six rounds of rockets. Marcos boarded the rocket launcher's cabin, where he was briefed on the system's capability before live-fire drills kicked off.