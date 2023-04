SAN ANTONIO, Philippines -- U.S. and Philippine forces on Wednesday sank a retired navy ship near the disputed South China Sea in a drill intended to show the allies' combat readiness in the face of an increasingly assertive China.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., wearing a military-style jacket, used binoculars to watch the drill from an observation tower along with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson and Philippine defense officials.