ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On South China Sea

Malaysia says China's maritime claims have no legal basis

Duterte says Beijing is 'in possession' of South China Sea

China shoots across US bow with South China Sea drills

Indonesian navy makes show of force in South China Sea

South China Sea

US preps midrange missile to pierce China's 'anti-access' shield

Army chief of staff vows to strengthen partnerships in First Island Chain

The guided missile destroyer USS Barry launches a Tomahawk cruise missile in the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Defense)
WAJAHAT KHAN and KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei staff writers | North America

NEW YORK -- As tensions rise in the South China Sea, a top U.S. Army official underscored Friday the importance of developing and deploying new weapons systems that can potentially break Chinese defenses and securing the Indo-Pacific through robust partnerships in the region.

"We're going to have midrange missiles that can sink ships," said the Army's chief of staff, Gen. James McConville, in a discussion streamed by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. "We think that's very, very important for the anti-access/area denial capabilities that we may face," he added, referring to the strategy known as A2/AD for short.

McConville also mentioned "long-range precision fires," such as hypersonic missiles, and "tactical fires with extended range" as priority areas.

"We certainly want to bring to the national leadership options that they can use if required for an anti-access/area denial capability," he said.

McConville confirmed that tests of hypersonic missiles -- in effect, America's fastest long-range weapons -- have been successful.

Experts say deploying all these missiles would be to combat Beijing's A2/AD strategy in the South China Sea, which combines ships, missiles and sensors to keep adversaries from approaching China. If the People's Liberation Army conducts operations to take Taiwan by force, for example, then the First Island Chain -- comprising Japan's main islands, Okinawa, Taiwan, the northern Philippines and the Malay Peninsula -- would be a strategic line of defense for China.

U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville speaks at an online event streamed by the Center for Strategic and International Studies on July 31.

"The so-called A2/AD by China and Russia is designed to complicate the U.S. projection of power and the combined operations of the U.S. and its closest allies like Japan," said Tom Karako, a senior fellow at CSIS. "It is targeted to drive a wedge between the U.S. and its allies," he said.

Regarding McConville's statement, Karako said "what is important is that he is reaffirming that the U.S. is sticking to its strategy" of deploying strategic, operational and tactical weapons to counter these programs.

Scholars Stephen Biddle and Ivan Olerich foresaw the A2/AD situation in a 2016 article for the journal International Security.

"Many analysts worry that improvements in Chinese missile, sensor, guidance, and other technologies will enable China to deny the U.S. military access to parts of the Western Pacific that the United States has long controlled," they wrote.

"In this new era, the United States will possess a sphere of influence around allied landmasses; China will maintain a sphere of influence over its own mainland; and a contested battlespace will cover much of the South and East China Seas wherein neither power enjoys wartime freedom of surface or air movement," they argued.

Recent events, and McConville's assertions, confirm such predictions.

McConville said securing the area will depend on strong U.S. partnerships with countries in the First Island Chain and noted the importance of standing defense agreements with Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand.

He was also eager for more alliances and hoped to forge a defense partnership with India. "We used to be, you know, Pacific Command," he said. "Now it's actually Indo-Pacific Command, reflecting just how important they are."

"India is a very important country in the region," and adding it in a defense partnership would be "very, very, helpful" for regional stability and security, McConville said.

But despite the recent heightening of regional tensions as both the U.S. and China flex their military muscle via exercises, the American general urged caution.

"Great-power competition does not mean that there's a great-power conflict," McConville said. "We all need to work to avoid that type of thing. But at the same time, many of these countries, they do want a free and open Indo-Pacific because ... they need to have access" for economic reasons.

"What they're interested in is really security and stability in the region," he said.

Read Next

Latest On South China Sea

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close