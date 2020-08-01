US readies midrange missiles to break China's 'anti-access' shield

NEW YORK -- As tensions rise in the South China Sea, a top U.S. Army official underscored Friday the importance of developing and deploying new weapons systems that can potentially break Chinese defenses and securing the Indo-Pacific through robust partnerships in the region.

"We're going to have midrange missiles that can sink ships," said the Army's chief of staff, Gen. James C. McConville, in a discussion streamed by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. "We think that's very, very important for the anti-access/area denial capabilities that we may face," he added, referring to the strategy known as A2/AD for short.

McConville also mentioned "long-range precision fires," such as hypersonic missiles, and "tactical fires with extended range" as priority areas.

"We certainly want to bring to the national leadership options that they can use if required for an anti-access/area denial capability," he said.

McConville confirmed that tests of hypersonic missiles -- in effect, America's fastest long-range weapons -- have been successful.

Experts say deploying all these missiles would be to combat Beijing's A2/AD strategy in the South China Sea, which combines ships, missiles and sensors to keep adversaries from approaching China. If the People's Liberation Army conducts operations to take Taiwan by force, for example, then the First Island Chain -- comprising Japan's main islands, Okinawa, Taiwan, the northern Philippines and the Malay Peninsula -- would be a strategic line of defense for China.

"The so-called A2/AD by China and Russia is designed to complicate the U.S. projection of power and the combined operations of the U.S. and its closest allies like Japan," said Tom Karako, a senior fellow at CSIS. "It is targeted to drive a wedge between the U.S. and its allies," he said.

Regarding McConville's statement, Karako said "what is important is that he is reaffirming that the U.S. is sticking to its strategy" of deploying strategic, operational and tactical weapons to counter these programs.

"Many analysts worry that improvements in Chinese missile, sensor, guidance, and other technologies will enable China to deny the U.S. military access to parts of the Western Pacific that the United States has long controlled," wrote scholars Stephen Biddle and Ivan Olerich in a 2016 article for the journal International Security.

"In this new era, the United States will possess a sphere of influence around allied landmasses; China will maintain a sphere of influence over its own mainland; and a contested battlespace will cover much of the South and East China Seas wherein neither power enjoys wartime freedom of surface or air movement," they argued.

Recent events, and McConville's assertions, confirm such predictions.

McConville said the securing the area will depend on strengthening the U.S. partnerships with countries in the First Island Chain, and noted the importance of standing defense agreements with Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand.

He was also eager for more alliances and hoped to forge a defense partnership with India.

"We used to be the Pacific Command. Now we are the Indo-Pacific Command," he said of India. "That shows how India is a very important country of the region. Adding India [in a defense partnership] would be very important for the security of the region."

But despite the recent heightening of regional tensions as both the U.S. and China flex their military muscle via exercises, the American general urged caution.

"Great-power competition does not mean there is a great-power conflict," McConville said. "Many of these countries want access ... security and stability in the region."