Xi tells Marcos that China is ready to restart oil exploration talks

MANILA/HONG KONG -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday told visiting Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that Beijing is ready to restart discussions on joint oil and gas exploration, as the two sides remain at odds over the South China Sea.

"China is willing to continue to work with the Philippines to properly deal with maritime issues in a friendly and consultative manner, restart negotiations on oil and gas development, promote cooperation on oil and gas development in non-disputed areas, and develop cooperation on green energy such as photovoltaic, wind energy and new-energy vehicles," China's Foreign Ministry said in a translated account of Xi's comments.