SEOUL -- South Korea and the U.S. began a series of joint military drills on Monday, holding their first field training exercises in four years as tensions rise over Taiwan and North Korea.

The allied nations will carry out the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises through Sept. 1 to improve defense capabilities against possible North Korean provocations, South Korea's Defense Ministry said. The drills will test drone and cyberattack defenses, reflecting some of the warfare seen in Ukraine.