ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
International relations

South Korea agrees to share military intelligence with Thailand

As rift with Japan deepens, President Moon courts Southeast Asian partners

MASAYUKI YUDA, Nikkei staff writer
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha after a news conference in Bangkok on Sept. 2.   © Reuters

BANGKOK -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding on military intelligence cooperation, a significant step for the South Korean leader who recently brought a trade spat with Japan into the security realm.

"We can [extend our] partnership in national security to [become stronger] together," Moon said after he and Prayuth met at the Government House in Bangkok.

"The agreement to share confidential information reflects the trust between the two sides," Prayuth said.

Moon's trip is the first official visit to Thailand by a South Korean president in seven years. The president arrived in Bangkok on Sunday as he began a weeklong tour of Southeast Asia.

The memorandum is significant for South Korea, which recently lessened its intelligence network by deciding to retaliate against Japan by discontinuing a military intelligence sharing agreement with its neighbor. Japan had previously dropped South Korea from a list of trusted trade partners.

Seoul's escalation of its fracas with Tokyo further angered Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and frustrated the U.S., a security ally of both nations.

Moon and Prayuth clinched five other memorandums of understanding, including in the development of smart cities and so-called "Industry 4.0." The other areas of agreement were common language education, water resource management, railway infrastructure development and military intelligence cooperation.

South Korea has embarked on a drive to diversify its diplomatic and economic relationships with Southeast Asian countries as it seeks to rely less on major developed countries such as China, the U.S. and Japan.

Moon will depart Thailand for Myanmar, where he will meet state councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint on Wednesday. On Thursday, he will make a first-ever official visit as South Korean president to Laos. "I will visit all 10 ASEAN member countries during my tenure," he said.

Moon in November will host a summit with ASEAN leaders in the southeastern city of Busan. The president recently voiced his hope that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would attend.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media