ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

South Korea and Vietnam to bolster minerals, energy partnerships

Yoon brings Samsung Chairman Lee, other business chiefs on state visit

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Vietnamese counterpart, Vo Van Thuong, greet each other in Hanoi on June 23. Their countries have close economic ties.   © Yonhap/Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

SEOUL -- South Korea and Vietnam agreed Friday to deepen their economic partnerships by securing key minerals and jointly developing energy resources, as President Yoon Suk Yeol makes a three-day state visit to the Southeast Asian country, accompanied by top business leaders including Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint supply chain center for rare earths and minerals such as tungsten, aiming to secure a stable supply chain for South Korean companies, and encourage them to invest in Vietnam. The center will assist companies from the two countries in setting up joint ventures to build mineral supply chains.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close