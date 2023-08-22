South Korea's Yoon downplays Taiwan war risk after U.S. summit

SEOUL -- Since returning home from a historic summit with his Japanese and U.S. counterparts, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been working to convince the public that the meeting's agreement will provide benefits and no risks for his country's people.

The trilateral summit was the most decisive move yet by Seoul, Tokyo and Washington to step up cooperation. At its conclusion on Friday, the three countries issued a statement called the Spirit of Camp David, named after the venue of the U.S. meeting.