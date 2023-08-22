ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

South Korea's Yoon downplays Taiwan war risk after U.S. summit

President looks to dampen speculation over risks to China relations

From left to right, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose during the trilateral summit at Camp David in the U.S. on Aug. 18.   © Reuters
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Since returning home from a historic summit with his Japanese and U.S. counterparts, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been working to convince the public that the meeting's agreement will provide benefits and no risks for his country's people. 

The trilateral summit was the most decisive move yet by Seoul, Tokyo and Washington to step up cooperation. At its conclusion on Friday, the three countries issued a statement called the Spirit of Camp David, named after the venue of the U.S. meeting. 

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more