South Korea's Yoon shows support for defense cooperation with Japan

SEOUL -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol urged close security cooperation between his country and Japan in response to the nuclear threat from Pyongyang when he met Thursday with a top Japanese lawmaker to discuss Tokyo's planned defense buildup.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, who leads Japanese ruling coalition member Komeito, told Yoon on a visit to Seoul about Japan's plans to expand defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product and to acquire counterstrike capability to hit missile bases that pose a threat.