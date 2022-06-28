South Korea to discuss arms sales to Poland on NATO sidelines

SEOUL -- South Korea will hold talks with Poland on exporting weapons to the Eastern European nation on the sidelines of this week's NATO summit as Seoul considers providing indirect military support to Ukraine by shoring up a neighbor.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol departed Monday for the NATO gathering in Spain, where he is scheduled to meet with other world leaders, according to the Blue House.

Poland, which maintains the largest armed forces in Eastern Europe, ranks third worldwide in military aid committed to Kyiv, behind only the U.S. and the U.K., according to the Germany-based Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

South Korea has pledged $100 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February, but Seoul has so far refrained from supplying lethal weaponry. A deal with Warsaw would give the Polish military more wherewithal to provide aid while also boosting South Korea's arms industry.

Poland has expressed interest in buying South Korean machine guns, tanks and armored vehicles, according to South Korean media.

South Korea was the world's eighth-largest arms exporter during the five years through 2021, data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows. Its top markets included the Philippines and Indonesia.

In January, then-President Moon Jae-in discussed arms sales with Middle Eastern countries, including the United Arab Emirates, during a visit to the region. Yoon aims to use the NATO summit as an opportunity to expand weapons exports to Europe.

Yoon's agenda for the visit to Spain also includes discussing nuclear power exports with the Czech Republic, as well as cooperation on semiconductors with the Netherlands and hydrogen power with Denmark.