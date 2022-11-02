ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Southeast Asia hosts rush of global meetings in November

Political tug of war likely to unfold amid intensifying U.S.-China tension

Southeast Asian countries are hosting three major international conferences in November, coming at a time when the world is faced with highly divisive issues. (Source photos by AP and Reuters) 
KOYA JIBIKI, Nikkei staff writer | ASEAN

JAKARTA -- A flurry of international meetings involving advanced and emerging economies will be held this month in Southeast Asia, where the U.S. and China are vying for influence. Though the focus will likely be on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the conferences and summits will also discuss tensions in the Taiwan Strait and global inflation.

The lineup of confabs comprises Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings, including the East Asia summit scheduled for Nov. 8-13 in Phnom Penh; the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 15-16; and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Bangkok on Nov. 18-19.

