ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

'Spotlighting horror': Tribunal helps Cambodia find closure

Khmer Rouge got away with mass murder, but not the last word

The Khmer Rouge meticulously recorded their murdered victims at S-21/Tuol Sleng, including with high-quality photographs. (Photo by Dominic Faulder)
DOMINIC FAULDER, Nikkei Asia associate editor | Cambodia

BANGKOK -- After 16 arduous years, a special tribunal in Phnom Penh handed down a final verdict this month to a genocidal nonagenarian, defying the old legal maxim "justice delayed is justice denied."

The holocaust perpetrated by the Khmer Rouge's Democratic Kampuchea (DK) regime after the fall of Indochina to communist forces in April 1975 was halted by Vietnam's invasion of Cambodia in late 1978. But it was not until 2006 that the crimes were brought before an international court. That followed years of wrangling between the United Nations and the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close