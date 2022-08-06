ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Sri Lanka caught between China and India over Beijing's 'spy ship'

Desperate for both powers' help, Colombo reportedly seeks to 'defer' vessel's visit

The Yuan Wang 5, a Chinese research and surveillance ship with satellite tracking equipment, is seen during a 2016 visit to New Zealand. Plans to dock the ship in Sri Lanka this month have raised concerns in India.   © Getty Images
MUNZA MUSHTAQ, Contributing writer | Sri Lanka

COLOMBO -- A high-tech Chinese military survey vessel due to dock in Sri Lanka this month has highlighted the bankrupt island nation's delicate position between two rival regional powers.

Sri Lanka gave the green light for the Yuan Wang 5 to call at the Chinese-built and controlled Hambantota Port in the south, expecting the ship to stay from Aug. 11 to 17. India, however, made it clear that it is unhappy about the prospect of the vessel and its advanced surveillance systems docking in its backyard.

