Sri Lanka caught between China and India over Beijing's 'spy ship'

COLOMBO -- A high-tech Chinese military survey vessel due to dock in Sri Lanka this month has highlighted the bankrupt island nation's delicate position between two rival regional powers.

Sri Lanka gave the green light for the Yuan Wang 5 to call at the Chinese-built and controlled Hambantota Port in the south, expecting the ship to stay from Aug. 11 to 17. India, however, made it clear that it is unhappy about the prospect of the vessel and its advanced surveillance systems docking in its backyard.