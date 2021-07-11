Suga and Moon likely to hold first summit during Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are expected to meet in Japan this month, Nikkei has learned, timed with Moon's trip to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

Officials of both countries are working out the details for what would be the first summit between Suga and Moon. South Korea had sought a meeting of the two leaders if Moon made the trip for the Olympics ceremony on July 23, and Japan has agreed to move forward with the plans.

Moon last visited Japan in June 2019 for the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, but he did not meet with then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Although Suga and Moon attended the Group of Seven wealthy nations summit in the U.K. last month, they only exchanged greetings.

Discussions are also underway for South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, who is expected to accompany Moon, to return to Japan as soon as next month to meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Moon has faced criticism at home in some quarters for pushing Japan-South Korean relations to their worst level since the two countries normalized diplomatic ties in the 1960s.

With South Korean courts handling lawsuits involving compensation for wartime labor and former "comfort women," Tokyo has demanded that Seoul swiftly address the issue -- both considered by Japan to be fully resolved under a 1965 agreement.

If South Korea does not show signs of taking concrete steps, the Japanese government appears prepared to cut short the upcoming Suga-Moon meeting.