Suga tells VP Harris ‘alliance has never been closer’

WASHINGTON -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga kicked off his meetings in Washington on Friday by visiting U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at her office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

He took a short ride across the street from the Blair House, where he is staying.

"The president and I are very excited about the conversations we will have," Harris told Suga, as they stood in front of flags of both countries.

Touching on the first leaders meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, Harris said, "You and I met just about a month ago during the Quad summit which was a meeting with the United States with our allies Japan, with Australia and with India, where we had extensive conversations about the collaborations and the friendship around some of the biggest challenges facing our world."

Harris added that it was a "personal point of privilege" to meet Suga, coming from a state with a large Japanese community, California.

Name plates are seen ahead of Yoshihide Suga's meeting with Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on April 16.

Suga expressed his "sincere gratitude" for the White House invite and praised the Biden's administration's commitment to bilateral relations.

"Japan highly praises and appreciates that the Biden-Harris administration puts high importance on cooperating with its allies and partners," Suga said.

"The Japan-U.S. alliance, bound by universal values such as freedom, democracy and the rule of law, has never been closer."

He said he looks forward to discussing with Harris, and later President Joe Biden, "a wide range of challenges that both Japan and the United States face and reconfirm the bond of our alliance."

Harris then took Suga to the balcony outside her office, which overlooks the West Wing of the White House.

Suga will meet Biden in the early afternoon and hold a joint news conference later.

In the morning, Suga had breakfast with former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, with whom he had monthly dinners when she was posted in Tokyo.

He then visited Arlington National Cemetery where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.