ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Sunak scrutinized over India trade talks and wife's Infosys stake

Controversy set to overshadow British PM's trip to New Delhi for G20 summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty attend King Charles' coronation ceremony in London in May.   © Reuters
NEETA LAL, Contributing writer | Europe

NEW DELHI -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be carrying some awkward baggage when he heads to India this week for the Group of 20 summit, amid questions over a potential conflict of interest involving his family and a trade deal his government is negotiating with New Delhi.

The U.K. and India are optimistic that they can soon conclude the agreement, which has been in the pipeline since January 2021, when Boris Johnson was prime minister. A source in India's Commerce Ministry said the pact could be finalized as early as next month, as 19 of 26 proposed chapters have been settled.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more