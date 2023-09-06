Sunak scrutinized over India trade talks and wife's Infosys stake

NEW DELHI -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be carrying some awkward baggage when he heads to India this week for the Group of 20 summit, amid questions over a potential conflict of interest involving his family and a trade deal his government is negotiating with New Delhi.

The U.K. and India are optimistic that they can soon conclude the agreement, which has been in the pipeline since January 2021, when Boris Johnson was prime minister. A source in India's Commerce Ministry said the pact could be finalized as early as next month, as 19 of 26 proposed chapters have been settled.