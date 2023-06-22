ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

THAAD missile system agitates South Korea-China ties

Beijing and Seoul have recently traded barbs over Yoon admin's pro-U.S. turn

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor in Seongju, South Korea, in 2017. China has few options left to economically punish Seoul, which is moving toward another THAAD deployment.   © Reuters
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea's turn toward the U.S. and Japan in recent months has worsened ties with China. That relationship is now being complicated further by Seoul moving toward the full operation of a missile defense system decried by Beijing.

The country's defense and environment ministries issued a statement on Wednesday announcing the completion of an environmental impact assessment at the site of the missile-defense system, called Terminal High-Altitude Air Defense, or THAAD. The site is in a rural area of central South Korea.

