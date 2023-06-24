Taiwan-backed fund invests in Central, Eastern Europe as ties warm

LONDON -- A Taiwan-backed venture capital firm is looking to expand its investments in Central and Eastern Europe and to act as a bridge for startups that want to grow their businesses in Asia and beyond, as ties between the island and the region deepen.

Taiwania Capital plans to invest in four more companies this year for a total of at least six, particularly in fields like biotechnology and life sciences, and has $200 million in its government-backed Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Investment Fund to deploy. The company was established by Taiwan's sovereign fund in 2017 with private enterprise backing and has $865 million of total assets under management.