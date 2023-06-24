ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Taiwan-backed fund invests in Central, Eastern Europe as ties warm

Taiwania bets on biotech and health, sees role in Ukraine reconstruction

Taiwania Capital has $200 million to invest in Central and Eastern European companies.
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

LONDON -- A Taiwan-backed venture capital firm is looking to expand its investments in Central and Eastern Europe and to act as a bridge for startups that want to grow their businesses in Asia and beyond, as ties between the island and the region deepen.

Taiwania Capital plans to invest in four more companies this year for a total of at least six, particularly in fields like biotechnology and life sciences, and has $200 million in its government-backed Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Investment Fund to deploy. The company was established by Taiwan's sovereign fund in 2017 with private enterprise backing and has $865 million of total assets under management.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close