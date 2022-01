Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

TAIPEI -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on Beijing to curb its military expansion, a day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated his desire for unification.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen waves at the end of a ceremony for military officials in Taipei on Dec. 28. © Reuters

'We both shoulder the responsibility of maintaining regional peace,' Tsai says

