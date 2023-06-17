Taiwan digital czar meets with British ministers on rare U.K. trip

TAIPEI/ LONDON -- Taiwan digital czar Audrey Tang met with ministers and other top officials in the U.K. this week on a rare high-level visit to a country that Taipei has no formal diplomatic ties with.
The Taiwanese digital affairs minister was invited to take part in the London Tech Week -- hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak -- to share expertise on the rise of artificial intelligence and other issues. The two sides seek to strengthen their cooperation in science and technology.
