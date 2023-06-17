ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Taiwan digital czar meets with British ministers on rare U.K. trip

Audrey Tang attends London Tech Week as two sides seek cooperation

Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang is on a rare high-level ministerial trip to Britain.   © Reuters
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer, and RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

TAIPEI/ LONDON -- Taiwan digital czar Audrey Tang met with ministers and other top officials in the U.K. this week on a rare high-level visit to a country that Taipei has no formal diplomatic ties with.

The Taiwanese digital affairs minister was invited to take part in the London Tech Week -- hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak -- to share expertise on the rise of artificial intelligence and other issues. The two sides seek to strengthen their cooperation in science and technology.

