TAIPEI -- Taiwan has scored a major diplomatic breakthrough with its foreign minister's first publicized visit to the U.S. capital area since Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and National Security Council chief Wellington Koo, along with Hsiao Bi-khim, top envoy to the U.S., and other senior officials arrived Tuesday, meeting with U.S. officials in a visit seen as a push back against China's efforts to isolate Taiwan.