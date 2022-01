Prior to winning November's presidential election in Honduras, Xiomara Castro of the leftist Liberty and Refoundation Party said if victorious, she would open diplomatic ties with China. But her team has since backtracked on that stance. © Reuters

TAIPEI (Reuters) -- Taiwan on Friday cut to zero tariffs on 25 goods imported from Honduras under a free-trade agreement (FTA), offering an incentive ahead of this month's inauguration of a new president who had threatened to break off diplomatic ties with Taipei.