ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Taiwan presses U.S. regarding risk of Stinger missile delays

Demand heats up for weapons that have kept Russian aircraft at bay in Ukraine

Taiwanese troops demonstrate a dual-mount Stinger missile system in Taipei on August 11, 2005. The missiles' effectiveness in Ukraine has put them in high demand.   © Reuters
| Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) -- Taiwan's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said deliveries of shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles could be delayed, saying it is pressing the United States to deliver on schedule as the war in Ukraine pressures supplies.

The missiles are in hot demand in Ukraine, where they have successfully kept Russian aircraft at bay, but U.S. supplies have shrunk, and there are significant hurdles in front of producing more of the anti-aircraft weapons.

The United States in 2019 approved the sale of 250 of Raytheon Technologies' Stinger missiles to Taiwan. Taiwanese media has reported Taiwan expected deliveries to be completed by 2026.

Chu Wen-Wu, deputy head of Taiwan's army planning department, said those deliveries may get held up.

"It is true that due to changes in the international situation, there may be a risk of delayed delivery this year of the portable Stinger missiles," he told a news conference. "The Army will coordinate with the full procurement plan and continue to require the U.S. military to implement it normally in accordance with the contract."

Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang added that procurement of General Dynamics Corp GD.N M1A2 Abrams tanks was "normal" -- Taiwan plans to buy 108 of them with delivery by 2027.

Taiwan's air force is also in touch with the United States to ensure that deliveries of new F-16 fighter jets take place on schedule before 2026, he said.

This is the second time this week the ministry has warned of delayed deliveries of U.S. weapons.

It said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, is undertaking a military modernization program to improve its capabilities to fend off a Chinese attack, including with precision weapons like missiles.

U.S. officials have been pushing Taiwan to modernize its military so it can become a "porcupine," hard for China to attack.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close