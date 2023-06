TOKYO/TAIPEI -- In the first such trip in almost three decades, Taiwanese Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan visited Japan this week to meet Japanese lawmakers, as the two sides step up high-level exchanges amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Cheng is Taiwan's first sitting vice premier to visit Japan in 29 years, according to Taiwanese media. He met with Toshimitsu Motegi, the secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Wednesday.