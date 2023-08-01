ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan tensions

Analysis: China's military speeds preparations to contain Taiwan

Move has been gathering steam since Pelosi's 2022 visit to island

Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force: Over the past year, the number of Chinese military planes flying around Taiwan has sharply increased.   © Reuters
YU NAKAMURA and HIDEAKI RYUGEN, Nikkei staff writers | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- China has greatly increased its conducting of military drills simulating the containment of Taiwan since then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island a year ago. Nikkei analyzed the possibility of China's invasion of Taiwan, using drone-taken images and views by experts.

Even the range of activities by the Chinese military around Taiwan has changed. Before Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 of last year, Chinese military planes and ships rarely moved around to the east of Taiwan. Instead, they primarily engaged in activities southwest of the island. Over the past year, they have become active in the Western Pacific, or the Philippine Sea, having Taiwan to the west.

Read Next

Latest On Taiwan tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more