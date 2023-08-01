Analysis: China's military speeds preparations to contain Taiwan

TAIPEI -- China has greatly increased its conducting of military drills simulating the containment of Taiwan since then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island a year ago. Nikkei analyzed the possibility of China's invasion of Taiwan, using drone-taken images and views by experts.

Even the range of activities by the Chinese military around Taiwan has changed. Before Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 of last year, Chinese military planes and ships rarely moved around to the east of Taiwan. Instead, they primarily engaged in activities southwest of the island. Over the past year, they have become active in the Western Pacific, or the Philippine Sea, having Taiwan to the west.