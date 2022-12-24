ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan tensions

Biden signs $858bn defense bill including funds for Taiwan, allies

U.S. legislation enables to help Taipei upgrade security capabilities to deter China

A U.S.-made F-16 fighter jet is serviced at a Taiwan Air Force base. The legislation will provide up to $10 billion in security assistance to the island over the next five years.    © Reuters
| U.S.

WASHINGTON (Kyodo) --U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law an $858 billion defense policy bill set to increase security cooperation with Taiwan by providing billions in aid over the coming years, while continuing to invest in alliances and partnerships amid China's assertiveness and Russian threats.

The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2023 through next September authorizes about 10 percent more in spending than last year's budget, with $11.5 billion eyed for an initiative to enhance U.S. deterrence and defense in the Indo-Pacific.

