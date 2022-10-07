China blockade unlikely, says Taiwan president's confidant

TAOYUAN, Taiwan -- Any Chinese blockade of Taiwan would not only hit the global supply chain but also hurt China badly, according to one of Taiwan's top ruling party politicians and a close confidant of President Tsai Ing-wen.

In an exclusive interview with Nikkei Asia, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan said: "In the semiconductor and ICT industries, Taiwan's high-tech manufacturing businesses account for a high proportion of the global output. Not only are Taiwanese products supplied to important multinationals, China also buys a lot of key components from Taiwan."