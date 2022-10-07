ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Taiwan tensions

China blockade unlikely, says Taiwan president's confidant

Taoyuan mayor says such a move also hurts Beijing as it relies on Taiwanese tech

Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan is seen as a strong candidate to become Taiwan's next premier. Some speculate he may run for president one day. (Photo by Cheng Ting-Fang)
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer, CHENG TING-FANG and LAULY LI, Nikkei staff writers | Taiwan

TAOYUAN, Taiwan -- Any Chinese blockade of Taiwan would not only hit the global supply chain but also hurt China badly, according to one of Taiwan's top ruling party politicians and a close confidant of President Tsai Ing-wen.

In an exclusive interview with Nikkei Asia, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan said: "In the semiconductor and ICT industries, Taiwan's high-tech manufacturing businesses account for a high proportion of the global output. Not only are Taiwanese products supplied to important multinationals, China also buys a lot of key components from Taiwan."

