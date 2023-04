TAIPEI -- China has sent dozens of aircraft and vessels near Taiwan as part of three days of military exercises around the island in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Taiwan's defense ministry said it spotted 59 Chinese military planes near the island in the 24 hours through 10 a.m. Monday, with 39 of them crossing the median line in the Taiwan Strait, which acts an unofficial barrier between the two sides.