China could threaten war in 2023 to force talks: Taiwan official

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's top intelligence official warns that China could threaten war next year to coerce the Taiwanese government to agree to talks designed to bring the island democracy under Beijing's rule.

"2023 must also be closely watched. A lot of things and information are changing now," said National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong in reply to questions raised during a parliamentary session on Thursday. He referenced that China could also be preparing to attack Taiwan in 2025 and 2027.