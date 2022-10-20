ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Taiwan tensions

China could threaten war in 2023 to force talks: Taiwan official

Beijing may flex military might to deflect attention from domestic economic woes

Taiwan's National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong (right) said that China could threaten to attack Taiwan as early as next year.    © Reuters
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's top intelligence official warns that China could threaten war next year to coerce the Taiwanese government to agree to talks designed to bring the island democracy under Beijing's rule.

"2023 must also be closely watched. A lot of things and information are changing now," said National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong in reply to questions raised during a parliamentary session on Thursday. He referenced that China could also be preparing to attack Taiwan in 2025 and 2027.

