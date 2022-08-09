ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Taiwan tensions

China's Taiwan drills a bid to control East, South China seas: Wu

Foreign minister says maneuvers betray Beijing's ambition to change status quo

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks to reporters in Taipei on Aug. 9. (Photo by Lauly Li)
LAULY LI, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's foreign minister said Tuesday that China's military activities around the island betray Beijing's geostrategic ambitions to change the status quo in the area.

"China seems to be targeting Taiwan now, but its activities around the world have shown that its motivation is far beyond Taiwan," Joseph Wu told reporters in Taipei. "China is now determined to link the East and South China Seas to the Taiwan Strait so this entire area would become its internal water -- and its intentions are not likely to stop there."

