China squeezes Taiwan with military drills, trade threats, mango ban

TAIPEI -- China is making full use of its economic and military playbook to scare the Taiwanese electorate ahead of January's presidential election on the democratic island, with analysts pointing to drills and trade sanctions as an attempt to influence the race.

China on Monday suspended imports of Taiwanese mangoes, citing a "severe threat" to China's agricultural and ecological security posed by citrus mealybugs detected in shipments of the fruit. Imports of Taiwanese apples, pineapples and grouper fish are already banned.