Taiwan tensions

Clock ticks for Taiwan to reform military: U.S. expert

Taiwanese forces 'extremely vulnerable' to China attack, ex-NSC official warns

Taiwanese soldiers fire artillery during a live-fire drill in Pingtung, Taiwan, on Aug. 9.   © EPA/Jiji
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- The clock is ticking on Taiwan to implement sweeping defense reforms in preparation for a potential Chinese invasion, a U.S. military expert has warned.

"There's a narrow window of just a few years for Taiwan to make very significant reforms. At this point, the word 'reform' is not enough: Taiwan's defenses need to be transformed," Ivan Kanapathy, a former deputy senior Asia director on the U.S. National Security Council, told Nikkei Asia in an interview. "The majority of Taiwan's forces are extremely vulnerable to the People Liberation Army's cyber and missile attacks," he said.

